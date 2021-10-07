STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tehsildar and two subordinates nabbed for accepting bribe from farmer in Telangana

After accepting the bribe, Shiva passed the cash to Mandla Krishna, VRA. This was when ACB officials raided the office and caught the two subordinates red-handed.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:34 PM

The three accused are being produced at the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: A tehsildar and his two subordinates have been caught by ACB sleuths while accepting a bribe from a farmer in return for handing over registered land documents to him at Kollapur MRO office in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday.

K Shiva Shankar, a field technical staffer working in the department, had demanded that Bandaru Swamy, a reisdent of Kudikilla village, pay Rs 12,000 as bribe for handing over seven registered land documents of his sister and her husband.

After accepting the bribe, Shiva passed the cash to Mandla Krishna, VRA. This was when ACB officials raided the office and caught the two subordinates red-handed.

Both the accused tested positive in chemical testing of their fingers which proved they accepted the bribe. They informed ACB officials that they were acting at the behest of Syed Shoukath Ali, the MRO.

The three accused are being produced at the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

