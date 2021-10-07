STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao comes to aid of MBBS student

The girl from the tribal community is pursuing her MBBS at Kyrgyzstan and her family was finding it difficult to make ends meet due to the COVID pandemic. 

Published: 07th October 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 10:22 AM

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao extended financial support to a student from the tribal community who is pursuing her MBBS at Kyrgyzstan, after he came to know that her family was finding it difficult to make ends meet due to the COVID pandemic. 

Anusha, who had secured 95 per cent marks in the first three years of her MBBS programme, had returned home to Borabanda, where her mother has been working as a vegetable vendor and her father, as a watchman. She has been assisting her mother after her return. 

