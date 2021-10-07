Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao comes to aid of MBBS student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao extended financial support to a student from the tribal community who is pursuing her MBBS at Kyrgyzstan, after he came to know that her family was finding it difficult to make ends meet due to the COVID pandemic.

Anusha, who had secured 95 per cent marks in the first three years of her MBBS programme, had returned home to Borabanda, where her mother has been working as a vegetable vendor and her father, as a watchman. She has been assisting her mother after her return.