Telangana: Singareni Collieries workers to get Rs 1.15 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Each worker of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will soon get Rs 1.15 lakh, including share of company profits and also festival advance.

While the employees would get festival advance on October 8, the share of profits in SCCL would be given on October 11 and Diwali bonus on November 1. All the three put together, each employee would get Rs 1.15 lakh.

According to a statement released by SCCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) N Sridhar, on Wednesday, the company would give a total of Rs 79.07 crore, 29 per cent of its profits, Rs 300 crore bonus and also pay Rs 25,000 each as festival advance to its employees.

In all, the SCCL would pay Rs 379.07 crore to the employees. The CMD thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing 29 per cent of share in profits to the workers.