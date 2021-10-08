Consumer forum directs SBI to pay customer Rs 25,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) directed State Bank of India’s (SBI) Koti branch to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a customer for debiting Rs 10,000 from his account.

The president of the Commission instructed the branch to pay the compensation amount within 30 days since the date on which the case was filed, with nine per cent of interest per annum. The Commission also recommended bank authorities to pay Rs 5,000 to the complainant, in addition to the stipulated compensation, as other expenses.

The complainant, U Sarvotama Reddy, had lodged a complaint with the District Consumer Forum-III, Hyderabad in 2017. The forum had then directed the bank to pay Reddy Rs 90,000, with eight per cent interest, apart from the detected amount. The bank authority then appealed to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the order. TSCDRC modified the order given by the district forum, reducing the compensation amount to Rs 25,000.

Sarvotama Reddy had alleged that the bank had debited Rs 10,000 from his account 18 days after he unsuccessfully tried to withdraw money from an ATM. The bank authorities did not refund the amount even after repeated complaints, following which Reddy approached the district consumer forum and claimed Rs 90,000 as compensation for his losses.

At the forum, the bank authorities had denied the allegations and said there was no deficiency of service or unfair trade practice on their part. They claimed that the transaction made by Reddy was successful, but due to a technical fault in the ATM, the amount was deducted late from his account. However, the bank failed to produce enough evidence.