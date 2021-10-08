STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GST shortfall: GoI releases Rs 1,149 crore

The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday released Rs 1,149.46 crore to Telangana to meet the GST compensation shortfall. 

Published: 08th October 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday released Rs 1,149.46 crore to Telangana to meet the GST compensation shortfall. 

Out of the total amount, Rs 675.31 crore (five-year tenor) and Rs 474.15 crore (three-year tenor) were released as back-to-back loans in lieu of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation shortfall. 

The Central government released Rs 40,000 crore to all the States/ UTs with legislature, in-lieu of the GST compensation shortfall. So far, in the current financial year, Rs 1.15 lakh crore was released to all the States/UTs. 

The Telangana government had raised the concern of delay in release of GST compensation several times on public and private platforms. 

