Internal strife leaves Telangana BJP in a spot ahead of Huzurabad bypoll

Local leaders and activists opine that this internal strife is likely to affect the BJP's performance in the ensuing byelection.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While all parties are focused on prepping for the Huzurabad byelection, scheduled to be held on October 30, internal strife within the saffron fold has come to the fore. According to sources, the infighting began after BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy suspended party's Huzurabad town president Nandagiri Mahender Reddy.

It has reportedly hit the party's smooth functioning and its election campaigns. Though the BJP leadership, till one point, was confident of bagging the segment with a thumping majority, the cold war is proving a headache for the Centre-ruling party.

Local leaders and activists opine that this internal strife is likely to affect the BJP's performance in the ensuing byelection. When The New Indian Express spoke to Gangadi Krishna Reddy, he said that Mahender Reddy was suspended for indulging in covert actions.

"If he was allowed to continue working for the party, it would have affected the BJP's public image. Right now, the BJP has a good name in the district. If we hadn’t suspended him, Mahender's activities would have left the party in a fix," he said and added that the decision to suspended Nandagiri Mahender Reddy was taken after discussing it with the party's State leadership.

In the meantime, Mahender Reddy and his close associates said that the party leadership took the decision without any intimation or serving notices. "They did not give me even a single opportunity to explain myself. I have never been involved in any anti-party activities," Mahender Reddy said. 

According to sources, Mahender Reddy is likely to meet BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar soon to discuss the issue.

Transfer Karimnagar Collector, Police Commissioner: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday, seeking the latter’s intervention in transferring the Karimnagar Collector, CP and the returning officer of Huzurabad, claiming that they were deputed to the district right after the resignation of Eatala Rajender.

He has also attached a video along with the letter, showing how police were serving food to TRS workers during meetings in Huzurabad constituency
 

