Private colleges don't need state government's nod to add, drop courses: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Granting relief to private engineering colleges in the State, the Telangana High Court on Thursday said that they no longer have to seek permission from the government to add courses or drop existing ones.

A bench comprising Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy and Justice T Vinod Kumar was hearing a series of batch petitions filed by several engineering colleges (Sree Educational Society, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology and others), questioning certain regulations of the JNTUH that mandate the State's permission to add or drop courses.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, who appeared for the engineering colleges, contended that certain traditional engineering courses were not creating job opportunities anymore. After hearing the arguments, the bench suspended the impugned regulations and further directed JNTUH to grant affiliation to these petitioners.