Telangana bypoll: BJP leader Eatala Rajender to file nomination papers on Friday

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will accompany the party candidate.

Published: 08th October 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Amid much chaos, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender attended a Minority Morcha meeting at Jammikunta on Thursday. Scores of people belonging to the Muslim community attended the meeting, raised pro-BJP slogans and vowed to vote for the party candidate in the forthcoming bypoll.

Rajender will file the nomination papers for the byelection on Friday. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will accompany the party candidate. Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said that most minority communities were supporting the BJP. He also thanked the Muslims for turning up in large number to extend their support to him.

