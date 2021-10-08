TRS, BJP, Congress candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana

By PTI

KARIMNAGAR: Candidates of the ruling TRS, the opposition BJP and the Congress on Friday filed nomination papers for the October 30 by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav (TRS), Eatala Rajender (BJP), and Venkat Balmoor (Congress) submitted their nominations to the Returning Officer.

Rajender was accompanied by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Today was the last day of filing the nominations.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Rajender in June after his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender, who denied the allegations, has since joined BJP and is seeking re-election.

The by-election assumes significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in State politics continues unchallenged.

It is crucial for the BJP as the party aims at emerging as the alternative to the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.