STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS, BJP, Congress candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Published: 08th October 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender.

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KARIMNAGAR: Candidates of the ruling TRS, the opposition BJP and the Congress on Friday filed nomination papers for the October 30 by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav (TRS), Eatala Rajender (BJP), and Venkat Balmoor (Congress) submitted their nominations to the Returning Officer.

Rajender was accompanied by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Today was the last day of filing the nominations.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Rajender in June after his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender, who denied the allegations, has since joined BJP and is seeking re-election.

The by-election assumes significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in State politics continues unchallenged.

It is crucial for the BJP as the party aims at emerging as the alternative to the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad bypoll nominations Eatala Rajender Gellu Srinivas Vankat Balmoor
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp