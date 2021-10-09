Chanaka-Korata proj gets nod, but labourers can’t camp in sanctuary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Environment (Wildlife Division) accorded clearance to the inter-State Chanaka-Korata barrage project in Adilabad district.The Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra informed the Standing Committee that the proposal is for use of 213.48 ha non-forest land within the notified eco-sensitive zone. It involves about 5,000 hectares of non-forest land for construction of barrage and submergence in Maharashtra and Telangana. He said that the project requires environment clearance and falls within the notified Eco-Sensitive Zone of Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Committee accorded clearance for the project with the condition that mitigation measures will be implemented. The use of heavy noise making machines should be minimal around the sanctuary area. Labourers working on the canal construction should not camp in the sanctuary or any nearby area. They should not use any resource of the sanctuary area. Canal water be given to the Forest Department free of cost if needed.The project proponent shall deposit two per cent cost of the proposed project which passes through the notified ESZ with the Pench Tiger Conservation Foundation for habitat improvement of Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining forests.

Proposal to use non-forest land

The Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra informed the Standing Committee that the proposal is for use of 213.48 ha non-forest land within the notified eco-sensitive zone. It involves 5,000 ha of non-forest land

for barrage