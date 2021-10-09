Congress announces names of ‘star campaigners’ for Huzurabad bypolls 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian National Congress on Saturday announced the names of 20 star campaigners for the by-election to the Huzurabad constituency to be held on October 30.

The names are as follows:

Manickam Tagore, AICC incharge (TS), A Revanth Reddy, PCC chief, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CLP leader, Sreenivasan Krishnan, AICC secretary (TS), T Jeevan Reddy, MLC, D Sridhar Babu, MLA, Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhu Yashki Goud, former MPs, Damodar Rajanarsimha, former Deputy CM and PCC incharge of Huzurabad, A Maheshwar Reddy, chairman, AICC Programme Implementation Committee, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP & former PCC chief, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MP, V Hanumanth Rao, former MP, Ponnala Lakshamaiah, former PCC chief, Mohd Azharuddin, PCC working president, T Jagga Reddy, MLA & PCC working president, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, convenor, Political Affairs committee, D Anasuya (Seethakka), MLA, Kavvampally Satyanarayana, DCC president (Karimnagar) and Naini Rajender Reddy, DCC president (Warangal)