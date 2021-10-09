Discrepancies in GSR reports of ‘encounter’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr V Venkateswarlu, Assistant Director, Ballistics Department, Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory at Hyderabad on Friday deposed before the three member commission constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged Shadnagar encounter.

While the initial report stated that GSR ‘traces were found on the left hand of Mohd Arif (D1)’, a second report found the absence of any gunshot residue on the left hand of Mohd Arif (D1) accused in the murder and rape of a veterinarian in Shadnagar in 2019. When asked for the reason behind this discrepancy, Dr V Venkateswarlu said that “if the cotton swabs for collecting samples for testing GSR are collected using 5 per cent nitric acid solution, we can expect GSR that one time but if swabs are taken using distilled water, more than once we can expect GSR “. “I do not think so” he said, when asked if in this case, nitric acid was used for collecting GSR. “Who collected the GSR first is most important,” said Dr Venkateswarlu when asked to explain the inconsistencies in both opinions.

He added that both opinions in this case were based on the different samples, but he did not make any attempt to inquire about the method of collecting GSR samples. Dr Venkateswarlu mentioned that the cotton swabs collected from the left hand of the Chintakunta Chennakesavulu (D4), accused in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2014 has tested negative for the Gunshot Residue (GSR).

Earlier during the day, NB Bardan, the then Director & HOD Central Forensic Science Laboratory(CFSL) (CBI) also deposed before the commission. He explained to the commission about the muzzle velocities of different firearms which were used by the police party and the accused persons in the encounter. The presence of GSR on entry wounds depends on the range of fire of a particular firearm. In case of AK-47 & SLRs, if they are fired from a range of 4-6 foot, GSR can be detected at the entry wounds of the victim.

