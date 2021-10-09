STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Discrepancies in GSR reports of ‘encounter’

He added that both opinions in this case were based on the different samples, but he did not make any attempt to inquire about the method of collecting GSR samples.

Published: 09th October 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr V Venkateswarlu, Assistant Director, Ballistics Department, Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory at Hyderabad on Friday deposed before the three member commission constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged Shadnagar encounter.

While the initial report stated that GSR ‘traces were found on the left hand of Mohd Arif (D1)’, a second report found the absence of any gunshot residue on the left hand of Mohd Arif (D1) accused in the murder and rape of a veterinarian in Shadnagar in 2019. When asked for the reason behind this discrepancy, Dr V Venkateswarlu said that “if the cotton swabs for collecting samples for testing GSR are collected using 5 per cent nitric acid solution, we can expect GSR that one time but if swabs are taken using distilled water, more than once we can expect GSR “. “I do not think so” he said, when asked if in this case, nitric acid was used for collecting GSR.  “Who collected the GSR first is most important,” said Dr Venkateswarlu when asked to explain the inconsistencies in both opinions.

He added that both opinions in this case were based on the different samples, but he did not make any attempt to inquire about the method of collecting GSR samples. Dr Venkateswarlu mentioned that the cotton swabs collected from the left hand of the Chintakunta Chennakesavulu (D4), accused in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2014 has tested negative for the Gunshot Residue (GSR).

Earlier during the day, NB Bardan, the then Director & HOD Central Forensic  Science Laboratory(CFSL) (CBI) also deposed before the commission. He explained to the commission about the muzzle velocities of different firearms which were used by the police party and the accused persons in the encounter.  The presence of GSR on entry wounds depends on the range of fire of a particular firearm. In case of AK-47 & SLRs, if they are fired from a range of 4-6 foot, GSR can be detected at the entry wounds of the victim. 

2nd report contradicts 1st one  
While the initial report stated that GSR ‘traces were found on the left hand of Mohd Arif’, a second report noted the absence of any gunshot residue  on the same

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp