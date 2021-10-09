STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-tech cancer therapy system launched in Apollo Cancer Institute

Published: 09th October 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Apollo Hospitals Group announced the launch of Varian’s TrueBeam radiotherapy system at the Apollo Cancer Institute in Hyderabad on Friday. The radiotherapy system comes with an intelligent software solution for interventional oncology and is capable of treating a wide range of cancers with high accuracy and precision.

According to the hospital, the patients would also benefit from this technology as it provides comfort, accuracy, and speed. The addition of the specialised software, Velocity, helps organise patient data and makes it available in one place, which will help clinicians make more informed treatment decisions. 

Speaking at its launch, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, said: “It is a matter of concern that in 1990, there were 54 cancer patients per lakh population in Telangana, and the incidence has since risen to 75 per lakh in less than three decades. With such highly precise intensity-modulated radiotherapy in the picture, patients can get the best possible treatment with minimal side effects.” TrueBeam has been used for treating patients in over 90 countries. 
 

