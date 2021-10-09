STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-state gang held for 22 temple thefts

On Friday, during vehicle checks at Nakrekal, police noticed the suspects moving on bikes and apprehended them on suspicion.

Published: 09th October 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 12:31 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda district police on Friday arrested a four-member interstate gang involved in a series of thefts in temples in different parts of Nalgonda and other neighbouring states and recovered stolen articles from them. The gang members Sayyad Shadulla, Ali Zafar, Shareef, Azeem, belonging to Jagtial district, conducted a recce during the day and broke into temples during the night, when they were locked. During the past one month, the gang has been involved in 22 cases. 

On Friday, during vehicle checks at Nakrekal, police noticed the suspects moving on bikes and apprehended them on suspicion. On inquiry, they admitted to their involvement in the offences, following which police arrested them and recovered stolen articles from them. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand on Friday.
 

