Krishna river dispute: Telangana's witness examination concludes

HYDERABAD: Brijesh Kumar Tribunal which has been looking into the Krishna water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh , has been hearing the cross examination from the last three days. The Cross examination of the witness from Telangana concluded on Friday. The Cross examination for further evidence would be taken up by the Tribunal from November 23 to 26.

On Friday, the witness of Telangana, Ghanshyam Jha said that Telangana projects on river Krishna river have not been receiving their due allocation.

So, there is no question of savings in Telangana projects, he said in in reply, to the Andhra Pradesh Advocate's question that savings in Krishna water from Telangana region were 3.87 tmcft (twin cities water supply- 1.5 tmcft, Dindi- 0.20 tmcft, Nagarjuna Sagar Project- 0.5 tmcft and minor irrigation -1.67 tmcft).

Meanwhile, as part of strengthening of Krishna River Management Board/ Godavari River Management Board, Atul Kumar Nayak, Chief Engineer, CWC, Bhubaneswar, has been given the charge to look after the works GRMB in addition to his normal duties for a period of one month or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

