School for the visually impaired seeks TS help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Development and Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB), which runs the Nalgonda School for Blind, has urged the Telangana government to help them continue running the school. “The government has been doing a lot for women, girls and elderly, then why are disabled citizens being ignored,” questioned Chokka Rao, General Secretary, DWAB.

He said that due to the pandemic, the Central government hasn’t released the grant for the year 2020-21, and there is no certainty that the grants will come for the year 2021-22. They demand that the government implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act—Amendment, 2020, in the State and provide grants to the schools.

On Thursday, Chokka Rao also met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who was on her tour to Nalgonda. He submitted a memorandum urging her to direct the government with regular grant equal to the salaries paid by it for outsourcing and contract employees.