Telangana among those states that feeds Centre, not other way round: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana was among the six or seven states in the country, which was feeding the Central government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

"The Centre is not feeding us. It is not giving any funds other than the funds to be disbursed as per the Constitutional obligation," Rao said in reply to the short discussion on the welfare programmes.

"The Centre has huge debts. It's in the throes of death. In this situation, it is meaningless to say that the Centre is giving funds to the State. Telangana contributes to the nation, which gives back a very very small portion of the State’s contribution," Rao said.

The Chief Minister informed that in the last seven years, the Central government gave Rs 42,000 crore under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). However, the money that went to the Central government from Telangana in the last seven years was Rs 2.74 lakh crore, he said.

He pointed out that the recent report by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too stated that Telangana was the fourth biggest State which was contributing to the nation’s wealth.

"We have adopted a four-pronged strategy for the development - welfare, medium - and long-term goals, spending capital expenditure and creating health infrastructure," Rao said adding that it was the "wisdom of the economy".

Rao said that the State was number one in the country in terms of capital expenditure. The Chief Minister said that the per capita income of the State increased manifold under TRS rule in the last seven years.

"Some said that people from Telangana wouldn't be able to govern. But, the per capita income of the State is Rs 2,37,633, whereas the per capita income of Andhra Pradesh, who heckled us, is Rs 1,70,215. The per capita income of the nation is Rs 1,28,829,” Rao said.

'Equal justice to all'

Rao also recited the Santi mantra, while concluding his speech and wished that everyone in the State lives happily. The TRS government was working for the welfare of all the people of the State, irrespective of caste and religion, he said. "We are not ignoring anyone in the process of development. We are doing equal justice to all," Rao announced.

He said that the TRS government spent more money for the SC, ST, BC, minority communities and women and child welfare in the last seven years than the amount spent by the Congress government for 10 years.

He recited Appicchuvadu Vaidyudu, a poem from Sumati Satakam, which says one should live in the village where there is lender, a doctor and a perennial stream that flows. "We have lenders, good doctors, plenty of water, quality power and employment opportunities. That is why people from other States are coming here to live," the CM said.

Yadadri temple revamp to be completed soon

The renovation works on Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri would be completed soon and the temple would be reopened for devotees either in November or December. Rao said, adding that the Sudarsana Yagam would be performed before the inauguration of the temple.