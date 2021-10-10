STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao did promise three acres to SCs in Telangana, says BJP MLA

He pointed to the State government’s ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ in 2015 which should have included the BCs census as well.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for denying that he had promised to allot three acres of land to all Dalits under the Land Purchase Scheme which was mentioned in the party’s election manifesto in 2014 and was assured by the latter four times on the floor of the Assembly. 

Addressing the media on Saturday, Raghunandan said the BJP was exploring legal options to hold the Chief Minister accountable for “blatantly lying” on the floor of the House. He ridiculed the CM for passing a resolution in Assembly to pressurise the Centre for conducting a caste-wise census of BCs. He pointed to the State government’s ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ in 2015 which should have included the BCs census as well.

