Full court farewell accorded to Acting Chief Justice of Telangana HC MS Ramachandra Rao

Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad and senior judge Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy praised Justice Rao’s contribution to the field of law.

Published: 10th October 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The full court of Telangana High Court bid a grand farewell to Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice MS Ramachandra Rao on Saturday following his transfer as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. 

Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad and senior judge Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy praised Justice Rao’s contribution to the field of law. In his tenure as the CJ of this court, he delivered landmark judgments in the Gold Stone Company lands case, asset case between the AP’s and Telagana’s Dairy Development Corporation, case on ‘Murder’ film, and land acquisition case in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, among many others. Speaking at the full bench farewell accorded to him, Justice Rao spoke of the difficult life of a judge. 

