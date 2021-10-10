STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passengers panic after noticing sparks under AC coach of Grand Trunk Express

South Central Railway officials clarified that the incident took place near Peddapalli station at 4.53 pm, as the train was on its way to Chennai.

Published: 10th October 2021 08:34 AM

Indian Railways

The train crew, after identifying the problem released the brakes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic ensued among passengers of the south-bound Grand Trunk (GT) Express, after sparks were seen under one of the coaches when it entered Telangana, more than 24 hours after it left New Delhi. The reason was a malfunction of ‘brake locks’ which got stuck to the wheels of an air-conditioned (AC) coach.

The train crew, after identifying the problem released the brakes. South Central Railway officials clarified that the incident took place near Peddapalli station at 4.53 pm, as the train was on its way to Chennai. “The guard and loco-pilot who were able to identify the problem resolved it and the train left the place by 5.12 pm,” informed an SCR official.    
 

