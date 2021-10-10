Rain havoc: That sinking feeling in Hyderabad, again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lightning accompanied with booming thunderclaps was inevitably followed by an intense spell of rain across the city on Saturday evening. The rains caused considerable damage as it inundated several low-lying areas and streets in no time, bringing traffic to a grinding halt for a few hours, while instances of two-wheelers being washed away were also reported.

A person went missing at Pedda Cheruvu in Shameerpet. Many shops, hotels and restaurants were also waterlogged. A lightning strike in Venkateshwara Nagar, Kukatpally damaged a wall. Entire colonies in LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Charminar zones were inundated, causing hardships to the local residents.

Many areas in the city plunged into darkness for hours due to power outages. Nearly 150 families in a Lambadi tanda at Hayathnagar were evacuated to safer places, after Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi called the Hayathnagar deputy commissioner and ordered him to evacuate the families and ensure their temporary rehabilitation.

1. Officials regulate traffic at Begumpet

2 &3. Shiva Ganga theatre in Dilsukhnagar inundated. At least 50 two-wheelers were also damaged after a wall collapsed on them.

(Photos | Vinay Madapu and RVK Rao, EPS)

Secunderabad (GHMC office) recorded the highest rainfall of 95 mm in the city, followed by Begumpet (86.5 mm), Ferozguda-Balanagar (71.8 mm), Patigadda (70.5 mm), Tirumalgherry (58.7 mm), West Marredpally (50.3 mm) and LB Nagar (46.5 mm), until the last reports came in.

There might not be much respite yet, as the Hyderabad centre of the IMD has predicted that rains would continue in the State till October 11. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on Sunday.

In light of this, GHMC has advised citizens to stay indoors for the time being. Citizens can dial 040-29555500 to seek assistance from Disaster Response Force (DRF). The GHMC has also opened a control room to resolve rain-related issues, which can be contacted on 040-21111111.

Rain water also entered homes in some residential colonies at Hayathnagar, Saroornagar and Yakukthpura, while some residents complained that their household items, including groceries, were washed away by the waters.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi visited rain-hit areas on Saturday night and held a tele-conference with GHMC officials, during which she urged them to take measures to ensure that no life or property losses occurred due to the rains.

6. A kid shows the fish he caught from a submerged Maruthi Nagar-Champapet road.

7. A car wades through an inundated Balapur-Almasguda road.

8. Motorists struggle to travel through the Moosarambagh bridge.

(Photos | Vinay Madapu and RVK Rao, EPS)

Crocodiles spotted near Attapur

Two crocodiles were sighted on the banks of the Musi near Attapur on Saturday morning following heavy rains and inflows the river on Friday night. One crocodile was seen on a rock and swimming in the water. Videos showing the same went viral on the Internet. According to a few residents, the two crocodiles were seen moving on the banks, which have residential areas on either sides. “The crocodile was sighted in the morning near Pillar No. 118 nearby Pearl Heights Building at Attapur. We hope the forest officials take adequate measure to avoid any injury,” said Aksha Agarwal, a resident of the area. Meanwhile, the news of the incident led to a lot of traffic near the area with curious onlookers flocking to catch a glimpse of the reptile. Though officials reached the spot, the crocodile was reported to have swum back into the waters

Lightning strike kills 4 persons, 15 cattle

Four persons and as many as 15 cattle were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Adilabad, on Saturday. While B Gagan Singh, 45, and Asha Bai, 35, were killed at Burkapalli village, M Ganapathi, 35, was killed at Gudumamada village. A 14-year-old boy, Rathod Deepali, also died at Bandalnagapur. The 15 cattle were hit by lightning strike at Bandalnagapur

Lakes in Hyderabad froth yet again

Heavy rains across last two days have lead to frothing in several lakes across the city. In areas like Dharani Nagar, the frothing rose up to six feet spilling on to the residential areas abutting the nala. “Even though the retaining wall has been built, and a metallic mesh has been placed to block the froth, this is the third time in the last three months that the froth has spilled over. The source of pollution from the factories must be arrested,” said Gopal, president of Dharani Nagar Welfare Association. A similar situation persisted in Saroornagar lake as well, with froth forming at the weir of lake. On Friday, the East Zone received some of the highest rainfall this season. It remains to be seen whether such issues will be resolved, now that the government has approved the appointment of a Special Commissioner for lakes within the ORR