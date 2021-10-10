Telangana government hospitals told to set up shelters for patients’ kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed superintendents of major government hospitals in the State to identify waiting areas and shelter spaces in the premises before October 15 (Dasara).

The issue was taken up after it was brought to the notice of TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the session at the Assembly.

In a meeting with the hospital superintendents, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to identify suitable locations within the premises of these hospitals to set up a functional accommodation space for attendants. He also instructed them to arrange subsidised meals in collaboration with Hare Krishna Mission Charitable Foundation.

​Necessary arrangements such as proper shelter, drinking water, sanitation facilities, among other things, should also be made, he added.