Telugu Akademi scam: Three more in Telangana police net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more persons were arrested on Friday and Saturday by the sleuths with Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, for their alleged involvement in the Telugu Akademi funds scam.

Of the three accused, Vinay Kumar, Bhasker and Vamshi, one is an outsourcing employee of the Akademi and two others are real estate agents. During the interrogation of the six offenders arrested on October 6, they revealed the roles of the three new accused. The associates were also reportedly involved in the misappropriation of funds.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has likely taken up the investigation after speculations arose that money laundering was also part of the scam. It is also alleged that a team of sleuths interrogated the Accounts Officer along with others who are now lodged at Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Earlier, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said that the kingpin in the fraud, Sai Kumar, a real estate businessman from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh, had enlisted the support of the bank staff and the Academy.

Sai Kumar adept at pulling off scams, along with three other businessmen had siphoned off Rs 26 crore from UBI Bank, Karwan branch, Rs 11 crore from UBI Santosh Nagar branch and Rs 6 crore from Canara Bank, Chandanagar branch.