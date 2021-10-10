STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telugu Akademi scam: Three more in Telangana police net

Of the three accused, Vinay Kumar, Bhasker and Vamshi, one is an outsourcing employee of the Akademi and two others are real estate agents.

Published: 10th October 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

During the interrogation of the six offenders arrested on October 6, they revealed the roles of the three new accused. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more persons were arrested on Friday and Saturday by the sleuths with Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, for their alleged involvement in the Telugu Akademi funds scam. 

Of the three accused, Vinay Kumar, Bhasker and Vamshi, one is an outsourcing employee of the Akademi and two others are real estate agents. During the interrogation of the six offenders arrested on October 6, they revealed the roles of the three new accused. The associates were also reportedly involved in the misappropriation of funds. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has likely taken up the investigation after speculations arose that money laundering was also part of the scam. It is also alleged that a team of sleuths interrogated the Accounts Officer along with others who are now lodged at Chanchalguda Central Jail. 

Earlier, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said that the kingpin in the fraud, Sai Kumar, a real estate businessman from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh, had enlisted the support of the bank staff and the Academy. 

Sai Kumar adept at pulling off scams, along with three other businessmen had siphoned off Rs 26 crore from UBI Bank, Karwan branch, Rs 11 crore from UBI Santosh Nagar branch and Rs 6 crore from Canara Bank, Chandanagar branch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Central Crime Station Telugu Akademi scam
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp