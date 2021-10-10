TRS, BJP politicos intensify HZB bypolls campaigning

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Now that the nomination papers have been filed, the TRS and BJP bigwigs are going all out to get their campaign message to the voters.

TRS leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao began conducting door-to-door campaigns and community meetings at Sirisedu of Ellandakkunta mandal on Saturday. He had a cup of tea from a bakery, where he sat down to have a chat with the locals.

He launched scathing attacks at the BJP over increasing petrol and diesel prices. “If the BJP is voted to power, the cost of LPG gas will increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500,” he said, remarking that people must pray to a gas cylinder before casting their vote.

Meanwhile, at a campaign meeting in Shanigaram, BJP leader Eatala Rajender took a potshot at the TRS, stating that defections have been higher in the party off late and it’s filled with people who have not taken part in the Telangana movement.