CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's announced CID probe into Waqf lands a farce: Central Waqf Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Waqf Council (CWC) has termed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of a CID inquiry into Waqf properties a ‘farce’ and an ‘act of make-believe’. Speaking to TNIE, one of the council members who was part of the team that had held a meeting with the Telangana Waqf Board earlier this year, felt that nearly 53,000 acres of land were lost after the formation of the State and that there could not be a free and fair inquiry by an investigative agency under the Telangana government.

“There were 77,000 acres of land when Telangana was formed. This has now been reduced to 24,000 acres. No one from the Waqf Board can confidently say that these lands are safe,” said the CWC member. He said that the CM’s announcement was probably meant to silence critics. “Nothing less than a CBI probe or an inquiry by a sitting judge would help,” he said.