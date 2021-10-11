Godavari River Management Board full body meeting on October 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around eight projects on Krishna and one project on Godavari are likely to be taken control over by River Management Boards. A tentative plan was discussed in the Sub-committee meetings of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) held separately on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The GRMB full board meeting will be held on Monday and the KRMB full board meeting will be held on Tuesday. The meetings of Boards may finalise the jurisdiction of irrigation projects.

According to the Sub-committee meetings held on Sunday, Srisailam, Pothireddypadu, Handri Niva Srujala Sravanthi, Pulichintala, Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), Sunkesula, AMRP and Kalwakurthy projects on Krishna river and Peddavagu on Godavari are proposed to be brought under the control of River Management Boards against 107 projects listed in the schedule-2 of the gazette notification of Jal Shakti Ministry on July 15. Pothireddypadu head regulator, HNSS, pump houses of Mucchumarri, Kalwakurthy pump house, Srisailam spillway, Nagarjuna Sagar right canal head regulator, NSP tail pond and NSP spillway will also be under the jurisdiction of KRMB, as proposed by the sub-committee.

Besides, NSP left canal head regulator, AMRP lift, Pulichintala headworks and the canals under Sunkesula are proposed to be managed by the Board. The lone project proposed to be managed by GRMB is Peddavagu. However, Telangana reiterated that they would not hand over the hydel power plants to the Boards. The AP officials refused to hand over Krishna Delta System and Banakacherla regulator to KRMB.

