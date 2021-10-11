STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Godavari River Management Board full body meeting on October 11

However, Telangana reiterated that they would not hand over the hydel power plants to the Boards. 

Published: 11th October 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The lone project proposed to be managed by GRMB is Peddavagu.

The lone project proposed to be managed by GRMB is Peddavagu.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around eight projects on Krishna and one project on Godavari are likely to be taken control over by River Management Boards. A tentative plan was discussed in the Sub-committee meetings of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) held separately on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The GRMB full board meeting will be held on Monday and the KRMB full board meeting will be held on Tuesday. The meetings of Boards may finalise the jurisdiction of irrigation projects.  

According to the Sub-committee meetings held on Sunday,  Srisailam, Pothireddypadu, Handri Niva Srujala Sravanthi, Pulichintala, Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), Sunkesula, AMRP and Kalwakurthy projects on Krishna river and Peddavagu on Godavari are proposed to be brought under the control of River Management Boards against 107 projects listed in the schedule-2 of the gazette notification of Jal Shakti Ministry on July 15. Pothireddypadu head regulator, HNSS,  pump houses of Mucchumarri, Kalwakurthy pump house, Srisailam spillway, Nagarjuna Sagar right canal head regulator, NSP tail pond and NSP spillway will also be under the jurisdiction of KRMB, as proposed by the sub-committee. 

Besides, NSP left canal head regulator, AMRP lift, Pulichintala headworks and the canals under Sunkesula are proposed to be managed by the Board. The lone project proposed to be managed by GRMB is Peddavagu. However, Telangana reiterated that they would not hand over the hydel power plants to the Boards. The AP officials refused to hand over Krishna Delta System and Banakacherla regulator to KRMB.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRMB Krishna River Management Board GRMB Godavari River Management Board Krishna Delta System Banakacherla regulator Jal Shakti Ministry
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp