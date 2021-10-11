Police find missing toddler in Telangana's Nanded district

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two days after she went missing from a shopping mall in Nizamabad, the police have found three-year-old Azkiya Hani from Narsi area in Nanded district. She was handed over to her parents on Sunday.

According to police, the baby went missing on October 8 when she arrived at the mall, located under the One Town police station limits, with her mother Noorbegum and relatives. They all belong to Metpalli in Jagtial. The kid went missing while Noorbegum was paying the bill at the cash counter.

On learning about the incident, the police officials rushed to the spot and initiated searches to trace the body. As part of the investigation, they inspected the CCTV footages and found that the child was kidnapped by two burqa-clad women. The child was found by a few residents of Narsi area, who in turn informed the local police. However, the sleuths have not been able to nab the kidnappers.