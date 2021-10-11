TRS will lose even if KCR campaigns in Huzurabad, says Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said the TRS would not win the Huzurabad byelection even if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself campaigns for the pink party in the constituency.

Rajender was speaking at a campaign meeting in Kamalapur mandal on Sunday, October 10, 2021. “Once the TRS is defeated, all the unemployed youth in the segment will get jobs. And then, we will dethrone KCR,” he said. Stating that he was not against the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the BJP leader said, “The CM behaves as though he pays for welfare schemes with his own money. It is the people’s money he’s spending. The people deserve these schemes. He’s just a security guard, not the owner of the funds.”

‘No entry to BJP’

Meanwhile, a few families in ward 27 of Huzurabad town put up placards outside their homes, barring entry to BJP leaders begging for votes. BJP leaders alleged that the placards were the TRS’ doing.

Mahender Reddy joins TRS

Nandagiri Mahender Reddy, the BJP town president who was suspended from the party recently, joined the TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Huzurabad on Sunday.

CEO Goel inspects polling stations

Karimnagar: The district administration is busy making necessary arrangements for the Huzurabad byelection, scheduled to be held on October 30. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel and District Collector RV Karnan inspected the polling stations at Jammikunta mandal headquarters here, on Sunday.