PEDDAPALLI: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman died on the spot after she was mowed down by a sand-laden lorry while crossing a road at Raghavapur village in Peddapalli mandal, on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The deceased person has been identified as Peraka Pragnya, a resident of Kamanwada area in Peddapalli town. According to sources, the woman’s body got split into two pieces due to the impact of the accident. A case has been registered and her body shifted to a hospital for autopsy.