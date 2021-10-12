STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

25 lakh who got first jab in Telangana failed to take 2nd dose

The Director of Public Health warned people that those who were not administered a second jab were under a greater threat of contracting the virus.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

A four-day vaccination drive was being organised statewide from Tuesday, especially for those who had only taken a single dose.

A four-day vaccination drive was being organised statewide from Tuesday, especially for those who had only taken a single dose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In contrast to the attempts of the State medical authorities to make Telangana 100 per cent vaccinated, it has come to light that about 25 lakh people in the State who were administrated the first dose of the vaccine have not come forward to take the second dose before their due dates.

Speaking during a press conference, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that about 25 lakh people in the State had missed taking the second dose before the due date. He warned people that those who were not administered a second jab were under a greater threat of contracting the virus.

The DPH further said that a four-day vaccination drive was being organised statewide from Tuesday, especially for those who had only taken a single dose. He requested people to come forward to get vaccinated in time without delay. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine first dose Covid vaccine second dose Second jab missed Dr G Srinivasa Rao Director of Public Health
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp