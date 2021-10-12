25 lakh who got first jab in Telangana failed to take 2nd dose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In contrast to the attempts of the State medical authorities to make Telangana 100 per cent vaccinated, it has come to light that about 25 lakh people in the State who were administrated the first dose of the vaccine have not come forward to take the second dose before their due dates.

Speaking during a press conference, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that about 25 lakh people in the State had missed taking the second dose before the due date. He warned people that those who were not administered a second jab were under a greater threat of contracting the virus.

The DPH further said that a four-day vaccination drive was being organised statewide from Tuesday, especially for those who had only taken a single dose. He requested people to come forward to get vaccinated in time without delay.