Congress urges Telangana CM KCR to move High Court to stop Rayalaseema project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Monday, October 11, 2021, urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court over stopping Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), widening of the Pothireddipadu Head Regulator and other ancillary works. In a letter addressed to the CM, former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy stated that the AP government had no legal right to use even a single drop of water without satisfying the needs of Telangana.

“If we don’t approach the Supreme Court to immediately stop it, further damage would be caused to the farmers and the southern part of Telangana will soon become a desert,” he noted. The leader also urged the government to take the case forward with Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), which he said was ‘lending money’ for construction of RLIS, in violation of laws.