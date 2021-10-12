STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress urges Telangana CM KCR to move High Court to stop Rayalaseema project

In a letter addressed to the CM, former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy stated that the AP government had no legal right to use even a single drop of water without satisfying the needs of Telangana. 

Published: 12th October 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Representational Image of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Monday, October 11, 2021, urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court over stopping Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), widening of the Pothireddipadu Head Regulator and other ancillary works. In a letter addressed to the CM, former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy stated that the AP government had no legal right to use even a single drop of water without satisfying the needs of Telangana. 

“If we don’t approach the Supreme Court to immediately stop it, further damage would be caused to the farmers and the southern part of Telangana will soon become a desert,” he noted. The leader also urged the government to take the case forward with Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), which he said was ‘lending money’ for construction of RLIS, in violation of laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao RLIS Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy Power Finance Corporation Ltd
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp