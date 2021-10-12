STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad City Police recover Rs 3 crore from fraud accused

Canara Bank Manager Sadhana, who was arrested a few days ago, is also under police custody.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad City Police, investigating the siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 60 crore from the Telugu Akademi, has recovered around Rs 3 crore from the accused. The CCS sleuths have so far arrested more than 10 persons in the case. Nine of them are in police custody for further questioning. They will be produced before the court on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. 

Canara Bank Manager Sadhana, who was arrested a few days ago, is also under police custody. The siphoning of money had been taking place over the past nine months and the police had previously recovered only Rs 12 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

