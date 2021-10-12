Hyderabad vet rape case: Shamshabad DCP led probe, briefed me, says Sajjanar to SC panel

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: VC Sajjanar, managing director of TSRTC, and former commissioner of Cyberabad police, on Monday deposed before the three-member judicial commission that he did not personally monitor the investigation of the veterinarian’s rape and murder case and that it was the Shamshabad DCP who did.

When asked if he was not kept informed about the progress in the investigation from time to time, he said: “Each morning, we would have a tele-conference where DCPs would brief me about various crimes and the progress in investigation. In this case also, the DCP, Shamshabad, briefed me about the investigation during the morning teleconference,” he said.

Referring to a memo issued by Sajjanar stating, “The special teams are instructed to inform (him) the progress made from time to time without fail”, the counsel asked if the teams didn’t inform him the progress despite specific directions, Sajjanar said the teams would not inform him about the progress. He also said that his role was confined to taking “morning briefings from DCP Shamshabad”.

He said the weapons of the police force while escorting the accused and vehicles to transport them were allotted to the investigating officer, ACP Shadnagar, on the requisition of respective police officers.Sajjanar also added that DCP Shamshabad had informed him about apprehending the accused and based on his briefing that he had addressed the press on November 29, 2019. “After visiting the RGI Airport, while I was returning to my office, DCP Shamshabad requested that I address the press.”

The press meet at 7 pm

The commission asked how he could give graphic details of the alleged offence to the media at 7 pm including the confessions of the accused which were recorded past 10 pm, he said: “I addressed the press purely on the basis of the briefing by DCP Shamshabad.When asked if he had inquired with the DCP as to how he had received the details, Sajjanar said the details were from the CCTV footage and also the scientific evidence collected by the DCP.

When asked again if the fact that the accused had deflated the tyres of scooty used by the victim, that they stuffed her mouth with a cloth while molesting her, were part of CCTV records and other scientific evidence, he reiterated that the press briefing was done based on DCP Shamshabad’s briefing. “Besides there was other evidence like the victim’s undergarments, purse, cards from the scene,” he said.

SOT working style

The Commission’s counsel also questioned Sajjanar on the working style of the Special Operations team (SOT) and how personnel are identified to work in the SOT. They also questioned him on the system of allocation of arms and ammunition to the respective personnel working under Cyberabad commissionerate and if the respective registers and entries in them are maintained as per the Andhra Pradesh Police Manual.

Ex-CP denies involvement

