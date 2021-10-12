STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka BJP MLA wants Raichur merged with Telangana

BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil also raised the concerns faced by farmers in the region and said that Raichur would progress if it was merged with Telangana.

Lakshmi Marigouda works at the farm along with her self-help group members.The farm is located at a village in Raichur district.

Women farming in Raichur district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA from Raichur in Karnataka, Shivaraj Patil, has demanded that Raichur district be merged with Telangana. Making a case for the same before Karnataka Minister Prabhu Chauhan during a meeting in Raichur, he said that while Hubli, Belagavi and Dharwad in Uttara Karnataka were being developed by the State government, Raichur was being neglected. 

He also raised the concerns faced by farmers in the region and said that Raichur would progress if it was merged with Telangana. A video of Patil’s speech at the meeting went viral on social media. Retweeting the video of the MLA, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Validation for Telangana coming from across the border; Karnataka BJP MLA says Raichur should be merged in Telangana & the audience welcomes the suggestion [sic],” 

Previously, several villages in Maharashtra too had demanded that they be merged with Telangana.
Replying to KTR’s tweet, a netizen said that several people in Raichur wanted to be merged with Telangana, so that they would also get benefits under Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pension, Kalyana Lakshmi and other schemes. 

