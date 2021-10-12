Life term for accused in SC girl’s rape in Saifabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A real estate agent Y Ramesh, accused of kidnapping and raping an SC girl at Saifabad in 2018, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and also a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on him. The I Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge B. Suresh, who conducted the trial in the case, delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

The court relied on the statements of the victim girl, who was then 12 years of age, her parents, independent witnesses who saw the accused taking away the girl with him and also scientific evidence and declared the accused of all the offences charged against him, said Durgaji, Public Prosecutor.

Ramesh, who was then 45, was into real estate business and often visited his brother’s tea stall located near the place in Saifabad, where the victim’s mother worked. During his visits, he trapped the victim, whenever she accompanied her mother to the latter’s work place.

He developed an acquaintance with the victim and after gaining her confidence, took her to his office. At the office, he offered her a juice, after consuming which she felt drowsy and slept off. Taking advantage of this, Ramesh raped her. Later when she gained consciousness, he threatened her to not reveal the matter to anyone and dropped her at her mother’s workplace. Subsequently, he raped her on a couple of more occasions.

A few days later, unable to bear the harassment, the girl opened up to her mother about the incident. Following which they lodged a complaint against the accused and a case under sections 366, 376(3), 328,323, 506 of the IPC, POCSO Act and under the Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs was registered.