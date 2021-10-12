Mahishasuramardhini’s stone engraving found in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A centuries-old stone engraving of Goddess Mahishasuramardhini was unearthed on the outskirts of Pangal, a temple town, in Nalgonda district on Monday, October 11, 2021. The fourth-century stone engraving was unearthed while the area was being dug up for constructing a canal for agricultural purposes.

Dr E Sivanagireddy Sthapathi, an archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, along with Dr D Suryakumar, a Nalgonda-based Epigraphist and historian, examined the historic piece. “The engraving bears a lot of archaeological and historical significance and represents the Vishnukundin style of art and iconography,” pointed out the experts.