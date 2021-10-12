STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mahishasuramardhini’s stone engraving found in Telangana

The fourth century stone engraving was unearthed while the area was being dig up for constructing a canal for agricultural purposes. 

Published: 12th October 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

“The engraving bears a lot of archaeological and historical significance and represents the Vishnukundin style of art and iconography,” pointed out the experts.

“The engraving bears a lot of archaeological and historical significance and represents the Vishnukundin style of art and iconography,” pointed out the experts.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A centuries-old stone engraving of Goddess Mahishasuramardhini was unearthed on the outskirts of Pangal, a temple town, in Nalgonda district on Monday, October 11, 2021. The fourth-century stone engraving was unearthed while the area was being dug up for constructing a canal for agricultural purposes. 

Dr E Sivanagireddy Sthapathi, an archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, along with Dr D Suryakumar, a Nalgonda-based Epigraphist and historian, examined the historic piece. “The engraving bears a lot of archaeological and historical significance and represents the Vishnukundin style of art and iconography,” pointed out the experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahishasuramardhini Nalgonda district Pleach India Foundation fourth century stone engraving
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp