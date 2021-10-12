STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Make details of Intensive Household Survey public, demands Telangana Congress chief Revanth

Stating that the Congress always supported the cause of social justice, he said caste-based census could ensure social justice for all, especially the Backward Classes.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders stage a silent protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Hyderabad on Monday.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders stage a silent protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging a conspiracy behind concealing statistics obtained from the Intensive Household Survey (Samagra Kutumba Survey), TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 11, 2021, demanded that the State government make the details of the report public.

During an all-party meeting held on the issue of BC census on Monday, which was attended by TJS president Prof Kodandaram, BC political front chairman Prof K Murali Manohar and representatives of CPI and CPM, Revanth alleged that the State government was sitting on reports like Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS), which would have benefited the State populace if the details were made public.

Stating that Congress always supported the cause of social justice, he said caste-based census could ensure social justice for all, especially the Backward Classes. The TPCC chief questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not bringing about the ‘one nation, one census’ concept. He said that the country could be governed effectively if the government was equipped with proper statistics regarding all communities. 

Prof Kodandaram welcomed the resolution passed in the Assembly on Friday, which asks the Centre to conduct a caste-wise census of BCs while undertaking the country-wide census in 2021. However, he demanded that the State government put out statistics in the public domain. 

Prof Murali Manohar said there was a widening economic gap in Telangana, as BCs were reduced to a mere votebank. He said that while BCs constituted 50% of the population, only 0.5% of the budget was being allocated to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samagra Kutumba Survey Intensive Household Survey TPCC president A Revanth Reddy Caste based census
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp