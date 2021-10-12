Make details of Intensive Household Survey public, demands Telangana Congress chief Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging a conspiracy behind concealing statistics obtained from the Intensive Household Survey (Samagra Kutumba Survey), TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 11, 2021, demanded that the State government make the details of the report public.

During an all-party meeting held on the issue of BC census on Monday, which was attended by TJS president Prof Kodandaram, BC political front chairman Prof K Murali Manohar and representatives of CPI and CPM, Revanth alleged that the State government was sitting on reports like Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS), which would have benefited the State populace if the details were made public.

Stating that Congress always supported the cause of social justice, he said caste-based census could ensure social justice for all, especially the Backward Classes. The TPCC chief questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not bringing about the ‘one nation, one census’ concept. He said that the country could be governed effectively if the government was equipped with proper statistics regarding all communities.

Prof Kodandaram welcomed the resolution passed in the Assembly on Friday, which asks the Centre to conduct a caste-wise census of BCs while undertaking the country-wide census in 2021. However, he demanded that the State government put out statistics in the public domain.

Prof Murali Manohar said there was a widening economic gap in Telangana, as BCs were reduced to a mere votebank. He said that while BCs constituted 50% of the population, only 0.5% of the budget was being allocated to them.