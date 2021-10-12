STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanks PM for giving Rs 100 crore for new overbridge

Meanwhile, BJP workers led by district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy performed palabhishekam on the portraits of Modi and Sanjay Kumar. 

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for a railway overbridge (RoB) at Theegalaguttapalli in the district, Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised to resolve several long-pending issues faced by the people of the locality. 

He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning funds for the construction of the RoB. Meanwhile, BJP workers led by district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy performed palabhishekam on the portraits of Modi and Sanjay Kumar. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ganga Reddy thanked the Karimnagar MP for taking the initiative to get funds from the Centre for the RoB. “He (the MP) brought the issue to the notice of railway authorities and they did the needful,” Ganga Reddy said.

