Telangana HC issues notices to Centre, Kaloji varsity over MBBS first year exam pattern

The petitioners counsel informed the court that there was a mismatch between the question paper set by the university and the guidelines framed by the National Medical Commission.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday, October 11, 2021, issued notices to the Central government, National Medical Council, Kaloji Health University and others to explain their stance on a petition filed by a group of students from the varsity, challenging the pattern of their first-year MBBS exam.

The petitioners contended that the exam was conducted contrary to the norms prescribed by the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Act, 2019. They wanted the court to issue directions to the Kaloji University to conduct the examinations afresh, in line with the prescribed format. 

The petitioners counsel informed the court that there was a mismatch between the question paper set by the university and the guidelines framed by the National Medical Commission. “Scores of students failed the exam because the format was entirely new to them,” the counsel said.  Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, who heard the case, directed the varsity, the Centre and the commission to file counters and adjourned the case to a date after the Dasara holidays.

