Telangana MLA denies regularising illegal buildings

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Refuting allegations that he helped the owners of a commercial complex regularise their illegal structures by violating the GO No 76, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao rubbished the claims that have been making rounds on social media platforms by citing them as “baseless”.

Pointing out that neither did he take any bribe from the owners of the said commercial complex, nor regularise the structures for them, Venkateswara Rao asserted that he has never done anything that would affect the development of Kothagudem town.

“In fact, I was the one who pressured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao into issuing the GO No 76 after noticing that the people of Kothagudem town had been suffering a lot to regularise their buildings and lands. I always work for the upliftment of the poor and the needy in my constituency,” he said.

The MLA issued the clarification after allegations that Venkateswara Rao and son Raghava took bribes from the owners of a commercial complex to help them regularise their illegal structures started making the rounds on social media platforms. It may be mentioned here that all the lands in the town belong to the SCCL.