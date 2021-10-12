STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana MLA denies regularising illegal buildings

MLA Venkateswara Rao asserted that he has never done anything that would affect the development of Kothagudem town.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Railway and police officials demolish houses illegally constructed on Railway land at Medarabasti area in Kothagudem town on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

Railway and police officials demolish houses illegally constructed on Railway land at Medarabasti area in Kothagudem town on Tuesday. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Refuting allegations that he helped the owners of a commercial complex regularise their illegal structures by violating the GO No 76, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao rubbished the claims that have been making rounds on social media platforms by citing them as “baseless”.

Pointing out that neither did he take any bribe from the owners of the said commercial complex, nor regularise the structures for them, Venkateswara Rao asserted that he has never done anything that would affect the development of Kothagudem town.

“In fact, I was the one who pressured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao into issuing the GO No 76 after noticing that the people of Kothagudem town had been suffering a lot to regularise their buildings and lands. I always work for the upliftment of the poor and the needy in my constituency,” he said.

The MLA issued the clarification after allegations that Venkateswara Rao and son Raghava took bribes from the owners of a commercial complex to help them regularise their illegal structures started making the rounds on social media platforms. It may be mentioned here that all the lands in the town belong to the SCCL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao Illegal construction Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao SCCL
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp