Telangana cuts down SSC exam papers to 6

Meanwhile, the authorities also announced that this year the students will be given the option of choosing Urdu as a second language, the others being Hindi and Telugu.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

SSC students sanitising their hands before entering the exam centre in Hyderabad.

SSC students sanitising their hands before entering the exam centre in Hyderabad. (File Photo |VANI BUDDHAVARAPU)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to thousands of students, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education has once again decided to reduce the number of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam papers from 11 to six for the 2021-22 academic year. The Department of Education issued official orders to this effect on Monday.

This is the second time that the State government has decided to have only six exam papers instead of 11. The move is aimed at providing some relief to students in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on their studies. Meanwhile, the authorities also announced that this year the students will be given the option of choosing Urdu as a second language, the others being Hindi and Telugu. The exams are likely to be held in March and April, 2022.

