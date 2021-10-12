Telangana's relocated fruit market to operate from Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sale of fruits at the temporary market at Batasingaram will commence from Dasara, said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday, October 11, 2021, during their visit to Batasingaram market.

The temporary market at Batasingaram was set up on 11 acres of land after the Gaddiannaram market was shifted. The Ministers said that a permanent market in place of Gaddiannaram would be constructed at Koheda on a 178-acre land. The layout would be prepared for Koheda market by Dasara. In place of the Gaddiannaram market, a super speciality hospital would be constructed, they added.

The traders wanted the Ministers to provide all amenities at Batasingaram market, till they move to Koheda. TRS and AIMIM MLAs too supported the move to keep the temporary market functional at Batasingaram. Earlier, the Ministers also visited Kothapet Victoria Home for the shifting of the Gaddiannaram market.