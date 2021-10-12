STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women climb atop Telangana's Hanamkonda collectorate after history-sheeters occupy their house

History-sheeters Jangile Vijender and Pittala Srinu and their gang have been threatening the two victims demanding that they vacate the land, for the past one week.

Two women stand on top of the Hanamkonda collectorate building seeking official help to evict history-sheeters who have allegedly occupied their house.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 75-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law climbed atop the Hanamkonda integrated collectorate building, on Monday, demanding official help for evicting history-sheeters who have allegedly occupied their house. Noticing the two women on top of the building, the security personnel contacted the collector’s chamber and informed them about the incident.

On learning about the incident, police officials rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to bring the two women down. S Papamma and daughter-in-law S Kaveri own a 60-yard land, which was allotted by the then AP government under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. They received a patta in 1997 and has been living in a makeshift house set up on that land since then. Meanwhile, history-sheeters Jangile Vijender and Pittala Srinu and their gang have been threatening the two victims demanding that they vacate the land, for the past one week.

“Though we approached the Subedari police seeking help and submitted all necessary documents, including the patta certificate, the officials turned a blind eye to our complaint. They too started threatening us on behalf of the history-sheeters. We have nowhere to go,” the victims said. The victims further added, “In the meantime, the miscreants threw us out and occupied our house recently. They have reportedly demolished our makeshift house, leaving us homeless. What is the use in living like this.”

After much interaction, the police and district administration officials pacified the two and brought them down. Speaking to the media, Hanamkonda RDO D Vasu Chandar stated: “As per Collector Rajeevi Gandhi Hanumanthu’s directions, we have decided to take care of the family. The history-sheeters will be arrested immediately and we will ensure that the victims get their land back,” Vasu Chandar added. Speaking to TNIE, Hanumakonda ACP M Jithender Reddy said that they were investigating the case as per the Collector’s orders. 

