MEDAK: Tension prevailed at Pulimamidi village of Chegunta mandal in Medak district after a man in police custody died. His relatives alleged that his death was caused by the police beating him up. 32-year-old David got into a fight after which the police kept him at the station.

Upon returning home the next day, David collapsed, was rushed to the hospital and died while undergoing treatment. The issue was resolved after a compromise was reached.