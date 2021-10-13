New TRS president to be elected at party's general body meeting in Hyderabad on October 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be elected on October 25 at the party's general body meeting at HICC in Hyderabad. The nominations will be accepted from October 17 to 22 at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters.



The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 23 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24.

After the election of the new president, the party plenary, which could not be held for two successive years due to COVID-19 and the Assembly elections, will be held at HICC convention centre. Around 13,000 to 14,000 delegates will attend the plenary.

TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced the party election schedule to mediapersons here on Wednesday.



The TRS already constituted village and mandal level committees. In preparation for the election of the president, a joint meeting of the TRS Legislature and Parliamentary Party would be held on October 17 in Hyderabad.



"In its two-decade history, the TRS achieved a separate Telangana state. In the last seven years, the TRS government registered several victories. The central government and other states copied some of the schemes of the TRS government," Rama Rao said.



He said that a huge public meeting -- "Telangana Vijaya Garjana" -- would be held on November 15 in Warangal to highlight the achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years.



"We have decided to highlight the achievements of the TRS government at the Warangal meeting," Rama Rao said. He said that the COVID-19 vaccine was being administered to the people and in the next one month, 100 per cent vaccination would be completed in the state, well ahead of the Warangal meeting.

TRS Assembly constituency meetings would be conducted in all 119 segments on October 27 ahead of the Warangal meeting. Asked about Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's campaign for the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, Rama Rao said, "The Huzurabad bypoll is not a serious one. Our leaders are already campaigning there. We will let you know if the Chief Minister's schedule is finalised," he added.