Telangana: Shadnagar civic body chief suspended after workers die laying drains

Two daily wage labourers, Srinivas and Krishnaiah, who were working on an underground drainage project, died after the loose soil caved in on them in Shadnagar on Monday.

Published: 13th October 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday suspended Shadnagar Municipality Commissioner D Lavanya and Assistant Engineer S Narasimha with immediate effect for negligence of duty resulting in the death of two workers while laying a underground sullage drainage pipeline in Shadnagar.

Two daily wage labourers, Srinivas and Krishnaiah, who were working on an underground drainage project, died after the loose soil caved in on them in Shadnagar on Monday. The municipality had taken up the works and assigned it to a private contractor (BRR Construction). A case has also been registered against the contractor for negligence. 

Director of Telangana Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana issued suspension orders after conducting a joint inspection probe with RDMA, Hyderabad Region, and Superintendent Engineer of Public Health. Satyanarayana said that the incident shows lack of supervision and failure to implement safety measures.

Consequent to the suspension of the Municipal Commissioner, Ahmed Shafiullah, assistant director in Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) office, has been given full additional charge till further orders. The State government has also announced an ex gratia of `5 lakh to the bereaved family members of each deceased worker.

