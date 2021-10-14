STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Error rectified, Telangana flood victims’ kin receive new cheques

Sadiq has been running from pillar to post, unable to encash the cheques given to him as the name was erroneously spelt as Mohammad Siddiqui.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cheque

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Mohammed Sadiq shows the new
cheques he received from the
GHMC officials on Wednesday

HYDERABAD: Following a detailed report published in The New Indian Express, the official machinery of GHMC rectified the spelling mistake and issued three cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Mohammad Sadiq, who lost his wife and two sons in last October’s floods in Gaganpahad on Hyderabad’s outskirts.

Sadiq has been running from pillar to post, unable to encash the cheques given to him as the name was erroneously spelt as Mohammad Siddiqui. He returned the cheques to the concerned officials with a request to correct the spelling and reissue them, but the issue dragged on for more than over a year. A day after the Express published a graphic account of his travails, the municipal officials called Sadiq and his brother Ishaq to the GHMC office on  Wednesday and handed over the cheques to Sadiq. Later speaking to Express, Ishaq said: “Even though there was a long delay, I am happy that my brother got his cheques.”

Following heavy flooding in many parts of the city on October 13 last year, Sadiq’s wife Kareema Begum and their two sons were washed away in floods after Appa Cheruvu breached, inundating the Celebration Convention area in Gaganpahad.In the story published in these columns on October 12, it was erroneously mentioned that Sadiq had died in the floods. In fact, Sadiq and his daughter were the only survivors of the family. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana flood victim Ex gratia cheque typo Mohammad Sadiq
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp