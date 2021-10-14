Error rectified, Telangana flood victims’ kin receive new cheques

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a detailed report published in The New Indian Express, the official machinery of GHMC rectified the spelling mistake and issued three cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Mohammad Sadiq, who lost his wife and two sons in last October’s floods in Gaganpahad on Hyderabad’s outskirts.

Sadiq has been running from pillar to post, unable to encash the cheques given to him as the name was erroneously spelt as Mohammad Siddiqui. He returned the cheques to the concerned officials with a request to correct the spelling and reissue them, but the issue dragged on for more than over a year. A day after the Express published a graphic account of his travails, the municipal officials called Sadiq and his brother Ishaq to the GHMC office on Wednesday and handed over the cheques to Sadiq. Later speaking to Express, Ishaq said: “Even though there was a long delay, I am happy that my brother got his cheques.”

Following heavy flooding in many parts of the city on October 13 last year, Sadiq’s wife Kareema Begum and their two sons were washed away in floods after Appa Cheruvu breached, inundating the Celebration Convention area in Gaganpahad.In the story published in these columns on October 12, it was erroneously mentioned that Sadiq had died in the floods. In fact, Sadiq and his daughter were the only survivors of the family.