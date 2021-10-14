STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kidney diseases on the rise in Telangana's Khammam

As many as 30 persons belonging to the mandal, which has a total population of 3,000, are already undergoing dialysis for kidney disease.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A group of officials visited these villages, on Wednesday, collected water samples from these areas and sent the same to Hyderabad.

A group of officials visited these villages, on Wednesday, collected water samples from these areas and sent the same to Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The sudden spike in the number of persons who developed kidney disease has sent chills down the spine of those living in Pantulu thanda, Bittu thanda, Takya thanda and RBK Puram in Julurpad mandal. What makes the scenario scarier is the fact that the authorities have not been able to find the reason behind this to date.

As many as 30 persons belonging to the mandal, which has a total population of 3,000, are already undergoing dialysis for kidney disease. Shockingly, two persons who suffered from kidney disease died while undergoing treatment at private hospitals here on October 3 and 5 respectively.

Recently, the officials had collected blood samples from 29 suspected patients. While the results of 16 are yet to come, that of 10 persons returned positive. In light of these incidents, a group of rural water supply and medical officials visited these villages, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, collected water samples from these areas and sent the same to Hyderabad for further analysis.

Officials visit villages
A group of officials visited these villages, on Wednesday, collected water samples from these areas and sent the same to Hyderabad. Medical officer Dr Bhukya Rambabu said that they have not yet found the reason behind the spike in cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam district Kidney disease Telangana
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp