Kidney diseases on the rise in Telangana's Khammam

KHAMMAM: The sudden spike in the number of persons who developed kidney disease has sent chills down the spine of those living in Pantulu thanda, Bittu thanda, Takya thanda and RBK Puram in Julurpad mandal. What makes the scenario scarier is the fact that the authorities have not been able to find the reason behind this to date.

As many as 30 persons belonging to the mandal, which has a total population of 3,000, are already undergoing dialysis for kidney disease. Shockingly, two persons who suffered from kidney disease died while undergoing treatment at private hospitals here on October 3 and 5 respectively.

Recently, the officials had collected blood samples from 29 suspected patients. While the results of 16 are yet to come, that of 10 persons returned positive. In light of these incidents, a group of rural water supply and medical officials visited these villages, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, collected water samples from these areas and sent the same to Hyderabad for further analysis.

