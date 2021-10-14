STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nizamabad corporator’s spouse beaten with footwear

The husband of Akula Premalatha, a BJP corporator from Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, was beaten with a shoe by a woman.

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The husband of Akula Premalatha, a BJP corporator from Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, was beaten with a shoe by a woman. The husband, Akula Srinivas, was seen at a function hall with a woman by the latter’s father. Later, the woman’s parents went to Srinivas’ house and alleged that Srinivas was having an affair with her daughter, which Srinivas denied. A heated argument ensued, after which the woman beat Srinivas with her footwear.

