Nizamabad corporator’s spouse beaten with footwear

NIZAMABAD: The husband of Akula Premalatha, a BJP corporator from Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, was beaten with a shoe by a woman. The husband, Akula Srinivas, was seen at a function hall with a woman by the latter’s father. Later, the woman’s parents went to Srinivas’ house and alleged that Srinivas was having an affair with her daughter, which Srinivas denied. A heated argument ensued, after which the woman beat Srinivas with her footwear.
