President appoints seven new judges to Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, appointed seven district and sessions judges as judges of Telangana High Court. The seven judges who are elevated as High Court judges are former Registrar General of Telangana High Court A Venkateshwar Reddy, Hyderabad City Civil Court Chief Judge C Sumalatha, P Madhavi Devi from Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and senior district judges P Sree Sudha, G Radha Rani, M Laxman and N Tukaramji. The names of Judicial Officers were cleared by Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in August, 2021.

HC judges’ strength raised to 17

After approval of Central Law Ministry, the President appointed them as judges of Telangana High Court. The State High Court is currently working with only 10 Judges. With the newly appointed judges, the strength of the judges raises to 17. As the sanctioned strength of the High Court is 42, there are still 25 vacancies in the High Court. Some more judges are expected to be elevated from the Bar Association.